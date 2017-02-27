Dover Mourns Two Police Department Staff Members

The city of Lewes is suggesting some new pedestrian improvements be made on Savannah Road.More
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Owens Campus of Delaware Technical Community College opened a Veteran Resource Center Wednesday.More
DOVER, Del. (AP) - Majority leaders in Delaware's House and Senate have instructed the legislature's budget-writing committee to stop its work after roughly $30 million in cuts to state agencies and programs were approved on Tuesday. House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf and Senate president David McBride on Wednesday instructed the Democratic co-chairs of the Joint Finance Committee to cancel a Thursday meeting so leaders in both parties could continue negotiations on raising ad...More
Delaware State Police say they arrested more than 40 people after a drug investigation in Greenwood, DE.More
Maryland State Police and several other law enforcement agencies arrested 18 people in four Maryland counties and one Delaware county, connected to a large scale distribution of opioids, in which police say an estimated $130,000 worth of drugs were recovered along with $98,000 in cash.More
State wildlife officials are inviting anglers to drop their lines in Delaware waters, free of charge.More
State wildlife officials are inviting anglers to drop their lines in Delaware waters, free of charge this weekend.
WBOC's Bill Mich and SkyCam16 took a trip down the Wicomico River to Whitehaven to get some great views of the tranquil, small town with a population of less than 50 people.More
