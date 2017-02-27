Milford Man Charged with Inappropriately Touching a Child - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milford Man Charged with Inappropriately Touching a Child

By Micheal Kettelberger
MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department says it has arrested a man for inappropriately touching a child.

Milford Police say on February, 3, 2017, the Department's Criminal Investigation Unit received a report of child sexual abuse. It was alleged that a male subject had inappropriately touched a child three years ago. The victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center, where the victim alleged that they had been inappropriately touched by the suspect, identified as Cristian Castillo-Castillo, 25, of Milford DE.

On February 26, 2017, Castillo-Castillo turned himself in to the Milford Police Department where he was charged with one count of Unlawful Sexual Contact with a person who is under 13 years of age. 

Castillo-Castillo was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and he was released after posting $5000.00 bail. A no contact order was also placed between he and the victim in this case. 

Castillo-Castillo was given a preliminary hearing for March 2, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas.

