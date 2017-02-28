One Sent to Hospital Following Shooting at Salisbury Apartment Complex

SALISBURY, Md. - For the second night in a row, multiple police units were on the scene of a reported shooting late Monday night at a Salisbury apartment complex.

According to Maryland State Police, the shooting happened just after 11:30 pm Monday in the area of West Road Apartments on East Road in Salisbury, MD. State Police said the victim, identified as Troy Smiley, of Salisbury, was taken to PRMC and later flown to Baltimore's Shock Trauma for life-threatening injuries and was undergoing treatment as of Tuesday morning. When asked about the extent of Smiley's injuries, state police told WBOC the victim was "shot in the face."

Maryland State Police, deputies with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, and multiple units from the Salisbury Fire Department were on scene. The suspect was not found. No suspect description was available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Or contact the lead investigator at James.Brant@Maryland.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.

About an hour after this shooting, another shooting was reported in the area of Emory Court in Salisbury. One person was taken to PRMC after being shot in the neck. Police have not released many details about this second shooting, but as of Tuesday morning, they do not believe the two are related.

On Sunday, one person was sent to the hospital after being shot in the area of the Parkwood Apartment complex on Beaglin Park Drive, a second apartment complex shooting in two days. Police were still developing a motive and searching for a suspect as of Monday night. Police said there is no reason to believe the any of these shootings are connected.

