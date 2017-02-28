One Sent to Hospital Following Shooting at Salisbury Apartment C - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

One Sent to Hospital Following Shooting at Salisbury Apartment Complex

SALISBURY, Md. - For the second night in a row, multiple police units were on the scene of a reported shooting late Monday night at a Salisbury apartment complex.

According to Maryland State Police, the shooting happened just after 11:30 pm Monday in the area of West Road Apartments on East Road in Salisbury, MD. State Police said the victim, identified as Troy Smiley, of Salisbury, was taken to PRMC and later flown to Baltimore's Shock Trauma for life-threatening injuries and was undergoing treatment as of Tuesday morning. When asked about the extent of Smiley's injuries, state police told WBOC the victim was "shot in the face."

Maryland State Police, deputies with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, and multiple units from the Salisbury Fire Department were on scene. The suspect was not found. No suspect description was available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Or contact the lead investigator at James.Brant@Maryland.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.

About an hour after this shooting, another shooting was reported in the area of  Emory Court in Salisbury. One person was taken to PRMC after being shot in the neck. Police have not released many details about this second shooting, but as of Tuesday morning, they do not believe the two are related.

On Sunday, one person was sent to the hospital after being shot in the area of the Parkwood Apartment complex on Beaglin Park Drive, a second apartment complex shooting in two days. Police were still developing a motive and searching for a suspect as of Monday night. Police said there is no reason to believe the any of these shootings are connected.
 

  • Three More Suspects Arrested in Bank of Delmarva Holdup

    Three More Suspects Arrested in Bank of Delmarva Holdup

    Detectives with the Salisbury Police Department have arrested three more suspects in connection with the Dec. 9 armed robbery of the Bank of Delmarva branch on Eastern Shore Drive. 

  • Police: Man Killed in Dover Shootout

    Police: Man Killed in Dover Shootout

    A man died Tuesday night after a shootout at an apartment complex in Dover, marking the first shooting death of the year in the city. Police said Javan Cale, 31, suffered multiple gunshots while exchanging gunfire about 7:40 p.m. with two unknown suspects in an apartment at the Clearfield Apartments, according to M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover Police Spokesman.

  • Veteran Resource Center Opens at Del Tech

    Veteran Resource Center Opens at Del Tech

    The Owens Campus of Delaware Technical Community College opened a Veteran Resource Center Wednesday.

    The center, fitted with plush couches, modern computers and patriotic memorabilia is meant to be a safe space for the college's veteran students.

