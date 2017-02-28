Supporters of Banning Fracking in Maryland to Hold Rally - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Supporters of Banning Fracking in Maryland to Hold Rally

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Supporters of banning hydraulic fracturing for natural gas in Maryland are holding a rally.
    
The rally and news conference are scheduled for Tuesday, before a hearing is held in the state capital on legislation to ban fracking.
    
The measure is getting a hearing before the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee.
    
Some who don't want to ban fracking entirely favor extending a moratorium. A current moratorium is set to expire in October. But some say fracking should be allowed, because it would create jobs in western Maryland.
    
Opponents say pollution risks are too high.

