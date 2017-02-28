Maryland Senate Nixes Opt-out Bill on Animal Dissections

A Maryland state senator already accused of taking illegal payments is now facing more charges.More
A Maryland state senator already accused of taking illegal payments is now facing more charges.More
After Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver asked the county council to fund independent Salisbury Fire Company One, the council has come to a final decision that it will not give the volunteers money.More
After Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver asked the county council to fund independent Salisbury Fire Company One, the council has come to a final decision that it will not give the volunteers money.More
More people sought U.S. unemployment benefits last week, the second straight week of increases, though levels remain historically low.More
More people sought U.S. unemployment benefits last week, the second straight week of increases, though levels remain historically low.More
A federal judge has scheduled a September sentencing for a former Delaware correctional officer who was charged with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna in return for bribes.
A federal judge has scheduled a September sentencing for a former correctional officer who was charged with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Delaware in return for bribes.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.More
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.More
The White Marlin Open federal trial continued with a sixth day of testimony on Wednesday in Baltimore, where the polygraph tests were the main theme again.More
The White Marlin Open federal trial continued with a sixth day of testimony on Wednesday in Baltimore, where the polygraph tests were the main theme again.More
The polygraph expert who is testifying for the defense in the White Marlin Open trial said Tuesday morning the polygraph tests taken by Phil Heasley after the competition should be considered invalid.More
The polygraph expert who is testifying for the defense in the White Marlin Open trial said Tuesday morning the polygraph tests taken by Phil Heasley after the competition should be considered invalid.More
A man died Tuesday night after a shootout at an apartment complex in Dover, marking the first shooting death of the year in the city. Police said Javan Cale, 31, suffered multiple gunshots while exchanging gunfire about 7:40 p.m. with two unknown suspects in an apartment at the Clearfield Apartments, according to M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover Police Spokesman.More
A man died Tuesday night after a shootout at an apartment complex in Dover, marking the first shooting death of the year in the city. Police said Javan Cale, 31, suffered multiple gunshots while exchanging gunfire about 7:40 p.m. with two unknown suspects in an apartment at the Clearfield Apartments, according to M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover Police Spokesman.More
The Owens Campus of Delaware Technical Community College opened a Veteran Resource Center Wednesday.
The center, fitted with plush couches, modern computers and patriotic memorabilia is meant to be a safe space for the college's veteran students.More
The Owens Campus of Delaware Technical Community College opened a Veteran Resource Center Wednesday.
The center, fitted with plush couches, modern computers and patriotic memorabilia is meant to be a safe space for the college's veteran students.More