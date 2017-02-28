Delaware Governor Establishes Cabinet Council on Family Services - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Governor Establishes Cabinet Council on Family Services

Delaware Gov. John Carney (Photo: WBOC) Delaware Gov. John Carney (Photo: WBOC)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Gov. John Carney is signing an executive order aimed at improving cabinet-level discussions regarding services for Delaware families.
    
The new Family Services Cabinet Council being established by Carney will coordinate public services for families, including access to affordable housing, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and early childhood education.
    
Joining Carney at a signing ceremony Tuesday will be state Housing Director Anas Ben Addi, Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Robert Coupe, and Secretary Josette Manning of the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families. Correction Commissioner Perry Phelps and Health and Social Services Secretary Kara Odom Walker also are scheduled to attend.

