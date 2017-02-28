Man Gets Leg Caught in Bear Trap in Accomack County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Gets Leg Caught in Bear Trap in Accomack County

ONANCOCK, Va. (AP)- Authorities on Virginia's Eastern Shore helped rescue a man who got his lower leg caught in a bear trap along the side of a road.
    
Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Chief Adam James tells news outlets that the man got his leg caught Saturday evening when he jumped over a fence and into a ditch in order to avoid traffic in Accomack County.
    
Rescue workers were able to free the unidentified man from the trap and take him to a hospital for treatment. The severity of the injury was not immediately clear.
    
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has been called to investigate the incident.
    
The department has maps indicating black bears have been seen occasionally on the peninsula.

