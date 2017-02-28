Police: Wyoming Man Caught Stealing From Hosts in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - A Wyoming man staying at a Salisbury home has been accused of stealing from his hosts.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old James Headstream was allowed to temporarily stay at a home in the 100 block of Johnson Drive when he had no other place to go. Police say according to the people who live there, after Headstream left without saying goodbye, they discovered $400 and an Apple iPod missing from their bedroom.

Headstream was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft less than $1,000. Police say Headstream was released on an unsecured bond of $5,000.