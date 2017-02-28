Days Before Referendum, State Auditor Releases Follows Up on IRSD Investigation

Beachgoers who have come to Ocean City's beaches for years are accustomed to seeing sea grass wash ashore from time to time.More
The U.S. is pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, President Trump announced Thursday in the White House Rose Garden.More
President Donald Trump said Thursday he was withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat climate change and distancing the country from many allies abroad. He said the U.S. would try to negotiate re-entry on better terms.More
A federal judge has scheduled a September sentencing for a former Delaware correctional officer who was charged with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna in return for bribes.
A federal judge has scheduled a September sentencing for a former correctional officer who was charged with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Delaware in return for bribes.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.More
The White Marlin Open federal trial continued with a sixth day of testimony on Wednesday in Baltimore, where the polygraph tests were the main theme again.More
The polygraph expert who is testifying for the defense in the White Marlin Open trial said Tuesday morning the polygraph tests taken by Phil Heasley after the competition should be considered invalid.More
A man died Tuesday night after a shootout at an apartment complex in Dover, marking the first shooting death of the year in the city. Police said Javan Cale, 31, suffered multiple gunshots while exchanging gunfire about 7:40 p.m. with two unknown suspects in an apartment at the Clearfield Apartments, according to M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover Police Spokesman.More
The Owens Campus of Delaware Technical Community College opened a Veteran Resource Center Wednesday.
The center, fitted with plush couches, modern computers and patriotic memorabilia is meant to be a safe space for the college's veteran students.More