National Park Service Wants to Move Some Oceanside Campsites at Assateague

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - The National Park Service is looking at the possibility of relocating part of the oceanside campground at Assateague Island National Seashore in order to prevent it from being battered during storms.

NPS says some campsites there have become increasingly unusable because of sand build-up and their growing proximity to dunes. According to the National Park Service, a relocation strategy is needed so that the park can continue to provide high quality and sustainable camping opportunities for visitors to Assateague Island.

NPS is currently preparing an environmental assessment to address any potential impacts to natural or cultural resources that may result from the proposed project.

In addition, NPS invites the public to submit written suggestions, comments and concerns regarding the project to http://parkplanning.nps.gov/OceansideCamping before March 31.

There will also be a public open house to answer stakeholder questions and solicit additional public comments on March 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Assateague Island National Seashore Environmental Education Center. A second public comment period will be made available once the environmental assessment is released later this spring.

