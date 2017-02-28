Dover Police Looking for Shooting Suspect - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Arrest Made in Dover Shooting

Gregory Scott Gregory Scott

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested a teenager in connection with an early February shooting that put a 42-year-old man in the hospital. 

Police said 18-year-old Gregory Scott, of Dover, was observed walking in the area of South New Street on Feb. 24 and arrested without incident. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of reckless endangering. He is being held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $172,000 cash bond. 

According to police, the shooting happened Feb. 7 in the unit block of South New Street.  While on scene, officers learned that the victim had driven himself to Kent General Hospital.  The victim was treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and had to be hospitalized. 

