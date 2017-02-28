State Board Dismisses Appeal of Delaware City Refinery's Ethanol Project

DELAWARE CITY, Del. (AP) - A state board has dismissed an appeal filed against a project that is going to significantly increase the amount of biofuel being stored at and shipped from a Delaware City refinery.



The Coastal Zone Industrial Control Board voted 5-1 Monday to toss the case, ruling that the two civic groups who brought the appeal did not show their members would suffer direct harm from the project.



The dismissal came before the Delaware Audubon and the League of Women Voters ever got to argue in front of the board that the refinery's ethanol project would amount to the type of bulk product transfer facility specifically barred by the state's landmark environmental zoning law.



The groups can appeal the ruling to the Delaware Superior Court.