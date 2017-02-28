Former Showell Volunteer Fire Company Treasurer Accused of Theft

SHOWELL, Md. - A former treasurer of the Showell Volunteer Fire Company is facing felony charges after investigators discovered he allegedly made personal purchases with the fire company's money.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigations says it began investigating a theft from the Showell Volunteer Fire Company in 2013. At that time, investigators determined that Mark Widgeon of Snow Hill used the fire company's bank account to make multiple personal transactions between 2009 and 2012 while he was the fire company's treasurer, according to the Bureau of Investigations.

After a lengthy audit of the fire company's bank accounts, Widgeon was charged with felony theft scheme, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Widgeon was taken into custody on Saturday and given a $50,000 unsecured bond. Online court records show a motions hearing scheduled for April 6 and a jury trial scheduled for May 4 in Worcester County Circuit Court.

The Showell Volunteer Fire Company released a statement Tuesday, apologizing for the situation. The fire company said, in part, "At no time has your fire and EMS service been effected, and will continue with no interruption." The fire company added it has developed new protocols to prevent such a situation from ever happening again.