More Delaware Correctional Officers Resigning, Vaughn Security Superintendent Reassigned

A Smyrna School District employee was arrested Thursday for having an unlawful sexual relationship with a student, according to the Smyrna Police Department.More
Downtown Salisbury Festival returns this weekend.More
Wicomico County Sheriff's Office gets five cars cut from the budget.More
A federal judge has scheduled a September sentencing for a former Delaware correctional officer who was charged with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna in return for bribes.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.More
Public health officials say there have been six suspected overdose deaths in Delaware this week, bringing the total so far this year to 94.More
The polygraph expert who is testifying for the defense in the White Marlin Open trial said Tuesday morning the polygraph tests taken by Phil Heasley after the competition should be considered invalid.More
A man died Tuesday night after a shootout at an apartment complex in Dover, marking the first shooting death of the year in the city. Police said Javan Cale, 31, suffered multiple gunshots while exchanging gunfire about 7:40 p.m. with two unknown suspects in an apartment at the Clearfield Apartments, according to M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover Police Spokesman.More
The Owens Campus of Delaware Technical Community College opened a Veteran Resource Center Wednesday.
The center, fitted with plush couches, modern computers and patriotic memorabilia is meant to be a safe space for the college's veteran students.More
