More Delaware Correctional Officers Resigning, Vaughn Security S - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

More Delaware Correctional Officers Resigning, Vaughn Security Superintendent Reassigned

Posted: Updated:
The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (Photo: WBOC) The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. -- Nearly four weeks after the deadly hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, five more correctional officers have resigned their posts and the prison's security superintendent has been reassigned, officials said.

Delaware Department of Correction Spokeswoman Jayme Gravell said five more officers have resigned their positions, bringing the number of officers who have quit since the Feb. 1 inmate uprising to 13. Of that group, 10 of the officers worked at Vaughn.

Additionally, the number of officers who have retired or submitted retirement paperwork has risen to 12, Gravell said. The departures also come at a time when 29 medical staffers who were contracted to work at Vaughn quit their posts.

Maj. Jeffrey Carrothers, the security superintendent at Vaughn has also been reassigned. Gravell confirmed the move but refused to elaborate on the reassignment and whether it was connected to the hostage situation.

"We're not going to comment or speculate," she said.

Vaughn Warden David Pierce, one of Carrothers' superiors, was placed on administrative leave last week. No details have been provided about the circumstances that preceded the decision. Deputy Warden Phil Parker is currently acting atop the facilty's management.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Del. Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Contraband

    Del. Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Contraband

    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:28 AM EDT2017-06-01 11:28:47 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:32 AM EDT2017-06-01 11:32:47 GMT

    A federal judge has scheduled a September sentencing for a former Delaware correctional officer who was charged with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna in return for bribes.
        

    More

    A federal judge has scheduled a September sentencing for a former correctional officer who was charged with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Delaware in return for bribes.
        

    More

  • Teenager Missing in Wicomico County

    Teenager Missing in Wicomico County

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 3:32 PM EDT2017-05-31 19:32:41 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-06-01 02:27:54 GMT

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

    More

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

    More

  • 6 Suspected Overdose Deaths in Delaware so Far This Week

    6 Suspected Overdose Deaths in Delaware so Far This Week

    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-06-01 18:37:54 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-06-01 18:37:54 GMT

    Public health officials say there have been six suspected overdose deaths in Delaware this week, bringing the total so far this year to 94.

    More

    Public health officials say there have been six suspected overdose deaths in Delaware this week, bringing the total so far this year to 94.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Defense Calls Polygraph Expert to Stand in White Marlin Open Trial

    Defense Calls Polygraph Expert to Stand in White Marlin Open Trial

    The polygraph expert who is testifying for the defense in the White Marlin Open trial said Tuesday morning the polygraph tests taken by Phil Heasley after the competition should be considered invalid.

    More

    The polygraph expert who is testifying for the defense in the White Marlin Open trial said Tuesday morning the polygraph tests taken by Phil Heasley after the competition should be considered invalid.

    More

  • Police: Man Killed in Dover Shootout

    Police: Man Killed in Dover Shootout

    A man died Tuesday night after a shootout at an apartment complex in Dover, marking the first shooting death of the year in the city. Police said Javan Cale, 31, suffered multiple gunshots while exchanging gunfire about 7:40 p.m. with two unknown suspects in an apartment at the Clearfield Apartments, according to M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover Police Spokesman.

    More

    A man died Tuesday night after a shootout at an apartment complex in Dover, marking the first shooting death of the year in the city. Police said Javan Cale, 31, suffered multiple gunshots while exchanging gunfire about 7:40 p.m. with two unknown suspects in an apartment at the Clearfield Apartments, according to M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover Police Spokesman.

    More

  • Veteran Resource Center Opens at Del Tech

    Veteran Resource Center Opens at Del Tech

    The Owens Campus of Delaware Technical Community College opened a Veteran Resource Center Wednesday.

    The center, fitted with plush couches, modern computers and patriotic memorabilia is meant to be a safe space for the college's veteran students.

    More

    The Owens Campus of Delaware Technical Community College opened a Veteran Resource Center Wednesday.

    The center, fitted with plush couches, modern computers and patriotic memorabilia is meant to be a safe space for the college's veteran students.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices