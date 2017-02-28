More Delaware Correctional Officers Resigning, Vaughn Security Superintendent Reassigned

DOVER, Del. -- Nearly four weeks after the deadly hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, five more correctional officers have resigned their posts and the prison's security superintendent has been reassigned, officials said.

Delaware Department of Correction Spokeswoman Jayme Gravell said five more officers have resigned their positions, bringing the number of officers who have quit since the Feb. 1 inmate uprising to 13. Of that group, 10 of the officers worked at Vaughn.

Additionally, the number of officers who have retired or submitted retirement paperwork has risen to 12, Gravell said. The departures also come at a time when 29 medical staffers who were contracted to work at Vaughn quit their posts.

Maj. Jeffrey Carrothers, the security superintendent at Vaughn has also been reassigned. Gravell confirmed the move but refused to elaborate on the reassignment and whether it was connected to the hostage situation.

"We're not going to comment or speculate," she said.

Vaughn Warden David Pierce, one of Carrothers' superiors, was placed on administrative leave last week. No details have been provided about the circumstances that preceded the decision. Deputy Warden Phil Parker is currently acting atop the facilty's management.