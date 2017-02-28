New Meteorological Tower To Be Built Off The Coast of Ocean City - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Meteorological Tower To Be Built Off The Coast of Ocean City

Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- New meteorological tower will soon be built off the coast of Ocean City.

The first steps in Maryland Offshore Wind Project are underway and US Wind said we should see a new meteorological tower 17 miles off the coast of Ocean City by September.

US Wind Development Director said this tower is the first step in establishing a new wind farm.

"It's a structure that goes out into the wind energy area and we can determine what the actual wind conditions are out there. Because, we've got a lot of research and data on it but this is a fixed asset in the area that will be dedicated to find out what that is," Rich said.

Permitting say the tower will be approximately 328 feet and they stress is solar powered with zero air emissions.

"Well it's clean power. Right now a good portion of our electricity is generated coal fired utility plants, oil fired natural gas turbines and they all create a foot print of green house gases and air pollutants, " said Air Quality Permits Program Division Chief William Paul. 

Rich said it will also bring a surplus of jobs to the Eastern Shore. "There has been a great understand of the potential of this industry and what it will bring for around 60 annual good paying good benefit jobs to the area for 20 years for the life of the wind farm," Rich said.

Rich said the only concern that has been mentioned to them thus far was whale migration periods. He said that it means they will have to refrain from construction between the months of October through May.

Rich said if no other concerns are brought to their attention concerning the permit, they will begin construction as soon as possible. 

