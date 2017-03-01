Md. Advocates Back Panel to Monitor Health Care Changes - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Md. Advocates Back Panel to Monitor Health Care Changes



ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland health care advocates are highlighting the need for a new state commission to monitor potential changes to the Affordable Care Act.
    
They are scheduled to gather Wednesday before a hearing on the Maryland Health Insurance Coverage Protection Act.
    
It is part of a package of bills that Democrats are backing out of concern for how policies supported by President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress could hurt Maryland.
    
The commission would monitor what Congress may do to affect health care coverage for Maryland residents. It would report to the General Assembly with suggestions about how the state could respond.
    
Maryland's Democrat-controlled legislature already has passed a resolution that gives the state's attorney general the ability to sue the federal government, without permission from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.
 

