Maryland Senate President Miller and Del. Clark Taken to Hospitals After Feeling Ill

Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller (Photo: AP) Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller (Photo: AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller was taken to a hospital briefly after feeling ill.
    
Media outlets report that 74-year-old Miller went to the State House nurse's station Tuesday after aides say he complained of feeling light headed. The nurse recommended a doctor treat Miller for flu-like symptoms. Aides say he was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but returned to his office by late afternoon.

Republican Del. Jerry Clark of St. Mary's and Calvert counties was taken to the hospital by ambulance after he fell ill Tuesday. It's not clear if the 64-year-old is out of the hospital. A message to Clark's office wasn't immediately returned.

