Dover Police Investigating Homicide at Towne Point Apartments

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating the Tuesday night shooting death of a 25-year-old man.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., a Dover police officer who was patrolling the area heard several gunshots coming from the Towne Point Apartments. The officer checked the area and found 25-year-old Rodney Miller inside of a parked vehicle at the rear of the complex. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.