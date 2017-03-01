Residents in Colonial School District Vote Down Tax Hike - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Residents in Colonial School District Vote Down Tax Hike

Posted: Updated:

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP)- Residents in New Castle's Colonial School District have voted against a two-part referendum to raise $10.9 million annually in additional taxes and give the county the authority to take out $4.7 million in bonds for one-time school security upgrades.
    
Preliminary results show about 59 percent of the approximately 5,000 voters Tuesday opted against a property tax increase.
    
Administrators said over half of the $10.9 million would have supported already-existing programs and staff. They warned that if the referendum failed, the district may have to cut staff.
    
About 55 percent voted against the county taking on $4.7 million in debt.
    
The district can bring another referendum forward in 60 days. The district's last referendum failed on the first attempt in 2013, but passed on the second.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Driver of Car that Destroyed Ed's Chicken House Gets Probation

    Driver of Car that Destroyed Ed's Chicken House Gets Probation

    Friday, June 2 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:48:03 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:03:06 GMT

    A woman who was driving a car that crashed into a Ed's Chicken and Crabs, igniting a fire that burned the popular Dewey Beach restaurant down, has been sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay $241,000 in restitution. 

    More

    A woman who was driving a car that crashed into Ed's Chicken and Crabs, igniting a fire that burned the popular Dewey Beach restaurant down, has been sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay $241,000 in restitution. 

    More

  • Sussex County EMT Charged with Sexually Harassing Coworker

    Sussex County EMT Charged with Sexually Harassing Coworker

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:58:07 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:23:00 GMT

    The Delaware State Police have arrested a Millsboro EMT for allegedly sexually harassing a coworker.  

    More

    Delaware State Police have arrested a Millsboro EMT accused of sexually harassing a coworker. 

    More

  • Maryland Court Grants Stay in Medical Marijuana Case

    Maryland Court Grants Stay in Medical Marijuana Case

    Friday, June 2 2017 1:44 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:44:14 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:17:31 GMT

    Maryland's highest court on Friday agreed to hear arguments from attorneys who represent finalists for licenses to grow medical marijuana. The attorneys say their clients should be allowed to intervene in a legal case that seeks to block a state commission from awarding any more licenses until a lawsuit is resolved.    

    More

    Maryland's highest court on Friday agreed to hear arguments from attorneys who represent finalists for licenses to grow medical marijuana. The attorneys say their clients should be allowed to intervene in a legal case that seeks to block a state commission from awarding any more licenses until a lawsuit is resolved.    

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Smyrna School District Employee Charged with Having Sex with Minor

    Smyrna School District Employee Charged with Having Sex with Minor

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:16:27 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:16:27 GMT
    Karen Brooks, 38 Photo: SPDKaren Brooks, 38 Photo: SPD

    A Smyrna School District employee was arrested Thursday for having an unlawful sexual relationship with a student, according to the Smyrna Police Department. 

    More

    A Smyrna School District employee was arrested Thursday for having an unlawful sexual relationship with a student, according to the Smyrna Police Department. 

    More

  • Man Charged With Murder in Dover Shooting

    Man Charged With Murder in Dover Shooting

    Friday, June 2 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:58:22 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:58:22 GMT

    A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.

    More

    A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.

    More

  • Post-riot Review Finds Delaware Prison Poorly Run, Managed

    Post-riot Review Finds Delaware Prison Poorly Run, Managed

    Friday, June 2 2017 9:49 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:49:07 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:12:40 GMT

    An independent review ordered by Delaware's governor after a deadly inmate riot describes the state's maximum-security prison as dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed.

    More

    An independent review ordered by Delaware's governor after a deadly inmate riot describes the state's maximum-security prison as dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices