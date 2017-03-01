Residents in Colonial School District Vote Down Tax Hike

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP)- Residents in New Castle's Colonial School District have voted against a two-part referendum to raise $10.9 million annually in additional taxes and give the county the authority to take out $4.7 million in bonds for one-time school security upgrades.



Preliminary results show about 59 percent of the approximately 5,000 voters Tuesday opted against a property tax increase.



Administrators said over half of the $10.9 million would have supported already-existing programs and staff. They warned that if the referendum failed, the district may have to cut staff.



About 55 percent voted against the county taking on $4.7 million in debt.



The district can bring another referendum forward in 60 days. The district's last referendum failed on the first attempt in 2013, but passed on the second.