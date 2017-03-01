Former Secret Service Officer From Queen Anne's County Pleads Guilty in Sexting Case

WASHINGTON - A former Secret Service officer from Queen Anne's County pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges related to exchanging sexually explicit photos with a minor.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 38-year-old Lee Robert Moore of Church Hill entered the plea before a Florida district court judge to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and one count of attempting to transfer obscene materials to a minor.

Moore was arrested on Nov. 9, 2015, after engaging in sexually explicit online chats with Delaware State Police detectives posing as a 14-year-old girl on the social media app "Meet24," which is designed for exchanging digital images, along with voice and text messages, according to investigators. They say the interaction went on for a two-month period, while Moore was at work. At that time, he was employed by the U.S. Secret Service-Uniformed Division and was assigned to the White House. The DOJ says he has since been terminated from the position and has been in custody since his arrest.

According to the plea documents, after Moore's arrest, he admitted he had communicated with a minor in Florida, sending her sexually explicit images of himself and enticing her to send him sexually explicit photos, as well. Justice officials say Moore engaged in the same type of behavior with a 14-year-old girl in Texas and a 17-year-old girl in Missouri. Moore requested that his federal charges in Delaware be transferred to the Southern District of Florida so that he could plead guilty to both charges at one time.