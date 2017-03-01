Former Secret Service Officer From Queen Anne's County Pleads Gu - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Former Secret Service Officer From Queen Anne's County Pleads Guilty in Sexting Case

WASHINGTON - A former Secret Service officer from Queen Anne's County pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges related to exchanging sexually explicit photos with a minor.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 38-year-old Lee Robert Moore of Church Hill entered the plea before a Florida district court judge to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and one count of attempting to transfer obscene materials to a minor.

Moore was arrested on Nov. 9, 2015, after engaging in sexually explicit online chats with Delaware State Police detectives posing as a 14-year-old girl on the social media app "Meet24," which is designed for exchanging digital images, along with voice and text messages, according to investigators. They say the interaction went on for a two-month period, while Moore was at work. At that time, he was employed by the U.S. Secret Service-Uniformed Division and was assigned to the White House. The DOJ says he has since been terminated from the position and has been in custody since his arrest.

According to the plea documents, after Moore's arrest, he admitted he had communicated with a minor in Florida, sending her sexually explicit images of himself and enticing her to send him sexually explicit photos, as well. Justice officials say Moore engaged in the same type of behavior with a 14-year-old girl in Texas and a 17-year-old girl in Missouri. Moore requested that his federal charges in Delaware be transferred to the Southern District of Florida so that he could plead guilty to both charges at one time.

    A woman who was driving a car that crashed into a Ed's Chicken and Crabs, igniting a fire that burned the popular Dewey Beach restaurant down, has been sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay $241,000 in restitution. 

    The Delaware State Police have arrested a Millsboro EMT for allegedly sexually harassing a coworker.  

    Maryland's highest court on Friday agreed to hear arguments from attorneys who represent finalists for licenses to grow medical marijuana. The attorneys say their clients should be allowed to intervene in a legal case that seeks to block a state commission from awarding any more licenses until a lawsuit is resolved.    

    A Smyrna School District employee was arrested Thursday for having an unlawful sexual relationship with a student, according to the Smyrna Police Department. 

    A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.

    An independent review ordered by Delaware's governor after a deadly inmate riot describes the state's maximum-security prison as dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed.

