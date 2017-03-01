Suspect Arrested in North Dover Home Invasion

NORTH DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a Smyrna man in connection with a home invasion robbery in north Dover that left a 69-year-old woman injured.

Troopers said the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday when a 9-1-1 call was placed from a home in the unit block of Hickory Dale Drive.

According to police, the victim explained she had just been assaulted by a man who broke into her home and demanded cash. Investigators said the victim complied with the suspect’s demands, but not before she was kicked and punched by the suspect.

Police said that after taking more than $2,000 from the victim, the suspect fled the home in an unknown direction. The victim was able to give a description of the suspect’s clothing. Within an hour and a half, 50-year-old Ronald L. Keis, of Smyrna, was found matching the description and was taken into custody by troopers walking in the area of Scarborough Road and North DuPont Highway (US13). Police said when troopers searched Keis, they found the victim’s money in his pockets. The victim was transported by EMS to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Keis was transported back to Troop 3 in Camden where he was charged with home invasion, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence. He was arraigned at JP7 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $132,000 cash bond.