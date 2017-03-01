Steel Beams a Sign of Progress at Bayhealth Health Campus

MILFORD, Del. - Six stories worth of steel beams are being put in place in Milford as part of the new Bayhealth health campus.

The 440,000 square foot project--the area of eight White Houses--has been underway for months, and now it's one step closer to being done. Bayhealth says within a few months, the framework for the hospital will be finished.

"This is one of the largest projects ever to take place in Sussex County," says Alice Rausch, Bayhealth's Southern Region Program Manager. "So there's a lot of pride in being involved in something like that."

The health campus property is 169 acres-- roughly 7.5 times larger than Bayhealth's current property on Clark Avenue in Milford. The health campus is just off Route 1 in Milford, near the Lincoln exit. Milford Mayor Bryan Shupe says although the new hospital won't open until 2019, it's already impacting his city's economy.

"It's also allowing people to invest in our downtown," he tells WBOC. "We've seen people take up vacant buildings and turn them into bed and breakfasts, restaurants, rehab new homes and it's all from this catalyst of the hospital."

Nearly 3500 pieces of steel will be used to finish the project-- almost 5.5 million pounds worth. Rausch says the steel beams signify how much impact this new campus--which will also include a children's specialty health system--will have.

"It's just exciting to imagine, as a mom and a community member, what that could mean for the future of health care," she says.

Shupe acknowledges it's been a long process, but hopes it inspires other organizations to expand as well.

"It's more than flipping off the lights at the current facility one day and flipping them on the next day at the new site," he says. "We have an attitude that if a business wants to come here and create jobs, we'll find a way to get them in Milford."

For more on the project, visit Bayhealth's website.