DelDOT Begins Sidewalk Project in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - People walking or driving down Rehoboth Avenue in Rehoboth Beach will notice a sidewalk construction project getting underway.

Work is beginning as part of a project to enhance pedestrian safety and comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act or ADA. DelDOT started replacing the sidewalks and curbs along Rehoboth Avenue on Wednesday.



This part of the project was delayed from last May in order to get through the busy tourist season, and the winter months. The pedestrian safety project has been discussed since 2004 and is an effort by DelDOT to improve pedestrian safety in areas along all of Route 9.



The overall project will provide continuous sidewalks alongside the highway from Lewes to Rehoboth Beach as well as signalized crossings and better lighting.



Construction work along Rehoboth Avenue will be done Monday through Friday from 8 am to 9 pm.



DelDOT plans to have the work completed in Sussex County by the end of April.