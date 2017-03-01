Teenager Hurt in Salisbury Hit-and-Run

SALISBURY, Md.- Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that sent a young teenager to the hospital.

Police say it happened on Route 50 near Truitt Street Tuesday night. According to police, a 14-year-old boy tried to cross the westbound lanes of Route 50 when he was hit. First responders found him laying in the roadway.

The victim was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released for serious injuries to his lower extremities.

The investigation is on-going. At this time, police have not released a description of the suspect or vehicle involved in this hit-and-run.

Salisbury Police ask anyone traveling in the area yesterday between the hours of 7:40 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. who may have witnessed this incident to contact Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at (410) 548-1776, or the Salisbury Police Department at (410)548-3165.