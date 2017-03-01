INVISTA Looks to Sell, Fate of Seaford Plant Unknown - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

INVISTA Looks to Sell, Fate of Seaford Plant Unknown

Posted: Updated:

SEAFORD, Del. –  Uncertainty lingers as to the fate of the Seaford Nylon Plant following INVISTA’S announcement it is looking at options to sell a portion of its business.

According to the company, INVISTA is exploring strategic alternatives for its Apparel & Advanced Textiles business, a global producer and marketer of premium fibers and fabrics. Alternatives include potentially selling, or retaining and further investing in the business within INVISTA.

How a potential sale would impact the plant in Seaford which, as off 2014, employed roughly 100 people, is unclear. WBOC reached out to INVISTA but the company has yet to respond.

In the late 1930’s, DuPont invested $8.5 million dollars and built the plant. It was the first nylon plant built in America. At its height in the 60’s & 70’s, DuPont’s plant employed roughly 4,500 workers.

The plant changed the landscape and the trajectory of what was, at the time, just another rural Delaware town focused on farming.

In 2004, INVISTA took over the plant. The company is known for consumer brands such as LYCRA and COOLMAX fiber.

INVISTA CEO Jeff Gentry said it is important the company continuously compare “the external value of our assets against our internal value to make sure that the asset is owned by the company that values it most highly.”

At this time, Gentry would not disclose the state of INVISTA’s exploration process, stating “We are simply considering all available options.”

Details about the business and exploration process are confidential. INVISTA has retained Goldman, Sachs & Co. to assist the company in exploring strategic alternatives.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Smyrna School District Employee Charged with Having Sex with Minor

    Smyrna School District Employee Charged with Having Sex with Minor

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:16:27 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:16:27 GMT
    Karen Brooks, 38 Photo: SPDKaren Brooks, 38 Photo: SPD

    A Smyrna School District employee was arrested Thursday for having an unlawful sexual relationship with a student, according to the Smyrna Police Department. 

    More

    A Smyrna School District employee was arrested Thursday for having an unlawful sexual relationship with a student, according to the Smyrna Police Department. 

    More

  • Man Charged With Murder in Dover Shooting

    Man Charged With Murder in Dover Shooting

    Friday, June 2 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:58:22 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:58:22 GMT

    A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.

    More

    A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.

    More

  • Post-riot Review Finds Delaware Prison Poorly Run, Managed

    Post-riot Review Finds Delaware Prison Poorly Run, Managed

    Friday, June 2 2017 9:49 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:49:07 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:12:40 GMT

    An independent review ordered by Delaware's governor after a deadly inmate riot describes the state's maximum-security prison as dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed.

    More

    An independent review ordered by Delaware's governor after a deadly inmate riot describes the state's maximum-security prison as dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices