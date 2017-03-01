Ocean City Police Department Hosts Heroin & Opioid Awareness Event

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department held a heroin and opioid awareness event at the Ocean City Convention Center Wednesday night.

According to the Ocean City Police Department in 2016, there were a total of 57 overdoses in Worcester County, 10 of which were fatal.

At the event a documentary was shown called “Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict.”

One of the event organizers, Lindsay Richard, from the Ocean City Police Department said this film would allow people to get a closer look into the life of an addict.

"It just gives really real and raw accounts from addicts," Richard said.

This event hit home for two Eastern Shore women, Heidi McNealy and Jackie ball, who said both of their sons battled opioid addiction. They said the struggle of their two boys is what lead them to take initiative and create a support group called Worcester County Warriors Against Opiate Addiction.

President, Heidi McNealy, and vice president, Jackie Ball, said they really think there should be more events like the one held on Wednesday. They also stressed that it doesn't matter who are you, this could happen to anyone.

"No matter our religion, parents that are together, parents that are apart different economic statuses. It affects all of us, " McNealy said.

Ball also said that before she met McNealy and created the Worcester County Warriors she had a hard time finding people to talk to about her sons addiction.

"When you're going through it with your son, or with your child, you feel very alone. You feel very frightened, you feel very desperate. You don't know anything about heroin," Ball said.

The Ocean City Police Department said Wednesday's event was the first of many, and they hope people who came out learned more about how harmful this drug is.