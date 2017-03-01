Ocean City Police Department Hosts Heroin & Opioid Awareness Eve - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean City Police Department Hosts Heroin & Opioid Awareness Event

Posted: Updated:
(Photo; WBOC) (Photo; WBOC)

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department held a heroin and opioid awareness event at the Ocean City Convention Center Wednesday night.

According to the Ocean City Police Department in 2016, there were a total of 57 overdoses in Worcester County, 10 of which were fatal.

At the event a documentary was shown called  “Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict.”

One of the event organizers, Lindsay Richard, from the Ocean City Police Department said this film would allow people to get a closer look into the life of an addict.

"It just gives really real and raw accounts from addicts," Richard said.

This event hit home for two Eastern Shore women, Heidi McNealy and Jackie ball, who said both of their sons battled opioid addiction. They said the struggle of their two boys is what lead them to take initiative and create a support group called Worcester County Warriors Against Opiate Addiction.
President, Heidi McNealy, and vice president, Jackie Ball, said they really think there should be more events like the one held on Wednesday. They also stressed that it doesn't matter who are you, this could happen to anyone.

"No matter our religion, parents that are together, parents that are apart different economic statuses. It affects all of us, " McNealy said.

Ball also said that before she met McNealy and created the Worcester County Warriors she had a hard time finding people to talk to about her sons addiction.

"When you're going through it with your son, or with your child, you feel very alone. You feel very frightened, you feel very desperate. You don't know anything about heroin," Ball said.

The Ocean City Police Department said Wednesday's event was the first of many, and they hope people who came out learned more about how harmful this drug is. 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Post-riot Review Finds Delaware Prison Poorly Run, Managed

    Post-riot Review Finds Delaware Prison Poorly Run, Managed

    But such confusion simply typified operations at the prison, which reviewers found to be dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed. Many of the problems investigators found - including chronic staffing shortages, excessive use of overtime, and inadequate equipment - were noted more than a decade ago by a security task force appointed after a female counselor was taken hostage and raped.

    More

    But such confusion simply typified operations at the prison, which reviewers found to be dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed. Many of the problems investigators found - including chronic staffing shortages, excessive use of overtime, and inadequate equipment - were noted more than a decade ago by a security task force appointed after a female counselor was taken hostage and raped.

    More

  • Sea Grass Surge Surprises Ocean City Beachgoers

    Sea Grass Surge Surprises Ocean City Beachgoers

    Beachgoers who have come to Ocean City's beaches for years are accustomed to seeing sea grass wash ashore from time to time.  What they aren't used to seeing is seeing grass wash in and forming a line two feet deep up and down the shore.

    More

    Beachgoers who have come to Ocean City's beaches for years are accustomed to seeing sea grass wash ashore from time to time.  What they aren't used to seeing is seeing grass wash in and forming a line two feet deep up and down the shore.

    More

  • Ocean City Removes Personalized Benches If Owners Don't Pay for Restoration

    Ocean City Removes Personalized Benches If Owners Don't Pay for Restoration

    Town of Ocean City charges $1100 to restore personalized benches along the boardwalk. WBOC interviewed a few bench-owners who can't pay that amount. The town says they will then be removed.  The town issued a statement saying that this is about upholding the integrity of the bench program and maintaining appearance and safety.

    More

    Town of Ocean City charges $1100 to restore personalized benches along the boardwalk. WBOC interviewed a few bench-owners who can't pay that amount. The town says they will then be removed.  The town issued a statement saying that this is about upholding the integrity of the bench program and maintaining appearance and safety.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices