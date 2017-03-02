Maryland Lawmaker: I Did Nothing Wrong, Gov Should Apologize - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Lawmaker: I Did Nothing Wrong, Gov Should Apologize

Del. Dan K. Morhaim (Photo: Maryland State Archives) Del. Dan K. Morhaim (Photo: Maryland State Archives)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A Maryland lawmaker under an ethics review says Gov. Larry Hogan owes him an apology for saying he could be thrown out of the legislature for "illegal activities."
    
Hogan made the comments Wednesday when asked about Del. Dan Morhaim's proposal to create safe consumption spots for heroin addicts, which Hogan described as "insane." The Republican governor went on to say Morhaim, a Democrat, could be thrown out of the legislature for his role shaping medical marijuana legislation and for being a consultant for a company seeking a license to grow marijuana.
    
Morhaim, a doctor, wrote in an email that Hogan's statements are "patently false." He says he strictly complied with ethics laws.
    
Hogan was asked about Morhaim's legislation after declaring a state of emergency because of the state's heroin crisis.

