Delaware Hunters Bag Record Number of Deer, Again

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware hunters have once again bagged a record number of deer.



State officials say hunters harvested 14,742 deer during the 2016-2017 hunting season, surpassing the previous year's record of 14,681 deer taken



Sussex County had the highest harvest with 7,675 deer, followed by Kent County with 4,397 and New Castle County with 2,670.



The most recent hunting season marked the first time that Sunday hunting was allowed, resulting in 1,170 deer being harvested on the five Sundays of hunting on private lands and public wildlife areas.



Fish and Wildlife Director David Saveikis describes Delaware's deer population as "robust."