Salisbury Woman Arrested for Stealing iPhones From Employer - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Woman Arrested for Stealing iPhones From Employer

Posted: Updated:
Shannon Shanae King Shannon Shanae King

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury woman is charged with theft following accusations she stole several iPhone 7's from her employer and sold them in order to pay her rent. 

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that just after midnight Wednesday, a deputy investigated a reported theft incident that had occurred at the corporate office of Perdue Farms on Old Ocean City Road in Salisbury.

The deputy met with corporate staffers who stated that they had discovered someone was taking brand new, never activated iPhone 7’s from a storage closet in their facility, as 12 were missing. The sheriff's office said the corporate staffers were monitoring the activity of the overnight cleaning crew and caught one of the members of that cleaning crew, 23-year-old Shannon Shanae King, in the act of stealing two more iPhones upon coming to work Wednesday morning.

Investigators said that during a subsequent interview, King confessed that she was the person who stole the other 12 phones. She admitted to selling them in Salisbury in order to get cash to pay her rent, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy placed King under arrest for theft: $1,000-$10,000. She was later released on $5,000 unsecured bond.  

