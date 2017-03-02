Matthews Voted Interim Chair of Maryland Democratic Party

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Maryland Democratic Party has elected Kathleen Matthews to be the interim party chair.



The party voted for the Montgomery County resident Wednesday night.



Matthews is a former local television anchor who is married to MSNBC's "Hardball" host Chris Matthews. She ran in last year's primary for the 8th Congressional District, a race that was won by Rep. Jamie Raskin.



Matthews replaces outgoing chairman Bruce Poole, who served for two years.



The party will elect a chair to a four-year term in May.