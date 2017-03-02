Matthews Voted Interim Chair of Maryland Democratic Party - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Matthews Voted Interim Chair of Maryland Democratic Party

Posted: Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Maryland Democratic Party has elected Kathleen Matthews to be the interim party chair.
    
The party voted for the Montgomery County resident Wednesday night.
    
Matthews is a former local television anchor who is married to MSNBC's "Hardball" host Chris Matthews. She ran in last year's primary for the 8th Congressional District, a race that was won by Rep. Jamie Raskin.
    
Matthews replaces outgoing chairman Bruce Poole, who served for two years.
    
The party will elect a chair to a four-year term in May.

