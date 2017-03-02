Dover Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police say a Dover traffic stop led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man for DUI and a slew of drug charges.

Police said that shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper on patrol in the area of Webbs Lane and South Governors Avenue observed a SUV driving directly behind the patrol car without a headlight. Police said the trooper conducted a traffic stop on the Toyota 4Runner and when he approached the driver, James E. Kimmel, 50, of Minersville, Pa., an odor of alcohol and marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle.

A DUI investigation ensued and Kimmel was subsequently transported to Troop 3. An inventory search of the Toyota was conducted at which time troopers located 21.47 grams of marijuana and 8.01 grams of crystal methamphetamine, investigators said.

Kimmel was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (crystal meth), possession of a controlled substance (crystal meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to have two headlamps. He was arraigned at JP7 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $5,151 secured bond.