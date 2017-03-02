Millsboro Man Accused of Exposing Himself to UD Students - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Millsboro Man Accused of Exposing Himself to UD Students

NEWARK, Del. - A Millsboro man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself to three University of Delaware students and committing lewd acts.

Newark Police say 62-year-old Donald Maxwell Jr. was arrested by state troopers in Georgetown on Wednesday and then transferred into the custody of the Newark Police Department.

According to Newark Police, both incidents of indecent exposure occurred on Wednesday. Around midnight, police say a 20-year-old UD student was walking on Haines Street in Newark, north of Continental Avenue, when she saw a naked man standing near a sidewalk committing a lewd act. Police say the victim ran away and reported the incident.

Less than 30 minutes later, officers were called to the 100 block of Haines Street, where they say two 21-year-old female UD students reported seeing a man exposing his genitals and committing a lewd act. Police say according to the women, the man was wearing only a sweatshirt covering his face. They said he walked away from the area a short time after, and they called police. When police called the 21-year-old female UD student who lived in the home the suspect was seen outside of, she reportedly had no idea the suspect had been on her property.

Using surveillance footage, police say they linked the suspect's car to Donald Maxwell Jr. He has been charged with three counts of lewdness, three counts of second-degree indecent exposure and third-degree criminal trespass. He was given $4,600 unsecured bond as well as a no contact order with the City of Newark and released on his signature.

