Updated: Florida Couple Files Lawsuit Against Ocean City Condomi - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Updated: Florida Couple Files Lawsuit Against Ocean City Condominium

Posted: Updated:
Golden Sands Condominium at 10900 Coastal Highway in Ocean City. (Photo: WBOC) Golden Sands Condominium at 10900 Coastal Highway in Ocean City. (Photo: WBOC)

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A Florida couple is suing the owner of an Ocean City condominium building following a 2015 Legionnaire's disease outbreak. 

Mary Ann and Ronald Budra of Bonita Springs, Fla., on Feb. 27 filed the 17-page civil suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland against the Golden Sands Club Condominium, Inc., located at 10900 Coastal Highway. It is the second lawsuit to allege that the company failed to correct the issue inside its 22-story building. 

According to the lawsuit, the couple stayed at the Golden Sands from May until October of that year. In mid-October, Mary Ann was hospitalized with pneumonia-like symptoms that was eventually diagnosed as Legionairres' disease. Mary Ann Budra said she has ongoing lung issues. 

Legionnaires' is a severe from of pneumonia that can be deadly. It is often contracted through old water systems.

According to the lawsuit, health officials later found Legionella bacterium in different parts of the condominium building.

The lawsuit is demanding payment of all damages, which the plaintiffs said are in excess of $75,000, to include medical expenses, lost income as well as pain and suffering.

When contacted about the lawsuit, Golden Sands General Manager Kathy England said she has not yet been served papers. However, it was news to England that Mary Ann Budra - who she knows - had contracted Legionella.

"We were never contacted by the Worcester County Health Department about it," England said.  

When asked about England's claim, Debra Stevens, director of community health for the Worcester County Health Department said, "Due to medical confidentiality, identities of cases are not provided to management of the facilities or the public."

Stevens said the health department notified Golden Sands management of the initiation of a Legionella outbreak investigation on Nov. 4, 2015.
Testing for Legionella was conducted on Nov. 6, 2015 with results back on Nov. 17, 2015 showing positive samples for Legionella, according to Stevens.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Jury Deliberates In Year-Old Salisbury Murder Case

    Jury Deliberates In Year-Old Salisbury Murder Case

    Kyshir Connally is accused of being an accomplice to the murder of Rakim Russell last August in Salisbury.

    More

    Kyshir Connally is accused of being an accomplice to the murder of Rakim Russell last August in Salisbury.

    More

  • Ocean City Removes Personalized Benches If Owners Don't Pay for Restoration

    Ocean City Removes Personalized Benches If Owners Don't Pay for Restoration

    Town of Ocean City charges $1100 to restore personalized benches along the boardwalk. WBOC interviewed a few bench-owners who can't pay that amount. The town says they will then be removed.  The town issued a statement saying that this is about upholding the integrity of the bench program and maintaining appearance and safety.

    More

    Town of Ocean City charges $1100 to restore personalized benches along the boardwalk. WBOC interviewed a few bench-owners who can't pay that amount. The town says they will then be removed.  The town issued a statement saying that this is about upholding the integrity of the bench program and maintaining appearance and safety.

    More

  • Post-riot Review Finds Delaware Prison Poorly Run, Managed

    Post-riot Review Finds Delaware Prison Poorly Run, Managed

    But such confusion simply typified operations at the prison, which reviewers found to be dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed. Many of the problems investigators found - including chronic staffing shortages, excessive use of overtime, and inadequate equipment - were noted more than a decade ago by a security task force appointed after a female counselor was taken hostage and raped.

    More

    But such confusion simply typified operations at the prison, which reviewers found to be dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed. Many of the problems investigators found - including chronic staffing shortages, excessive use of overtime, and inadequate equipment - were noted more than a decade ago by a security task force appointed after a female counselor was taken hostage and raped.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices