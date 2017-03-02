Company No. 1 Volunteers Meet with Wicomico County Council - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Company No. 1 Volunteers Meet with Wicomico County Council

SALISBURY, Md- Volunteer firefighters who have announced to break away from the city of Salisbury and it's fire department met with the Wicomico County Council Thursday.

During the legislative session volunteers who have announced to separate from the city and who continue to stay came out to show their support or concern. There was tension between the two groups after the volunteers who said they want to break away from the city announced their plans to build a new fire department.

Last Wednesday, when the announcement was made, former assistant chief of Salisbury Fire Department Company No. 1  Cory Polidore resigned from his position.

Today Polidore stood in front of the council members representing the volunteers who plan to separate from the city of Salisbury. Polidore stressed to the council that they want to continue to serve the community.

"We are family, we're friends, we're part of the community, we're neighbors. And unfortunately, we weren't being utilized to our full capacity and we still have a lot left in us and we want to still to continue to help," Polidore said.

Sine the announcement was released to the press last week, Polidore said the have been unable to get back into station one. The locks were changed and their emails were deleted Polidore said.

"The company has still not been notified that they cannot be engaging in any volunteer activities however we have been informed that we are trespassing if we step on the property," Polidore said.

Chief Richard Hoppes said the fire department had good reason to lock them out, especially after they announced their separation from the city and it's fire department four months early.

"You have unfettered access to all the cities resources and assets including our infrastructure our computer systems our website our incident reporting stuff. And members that have expressed that they're so disgruntled that they're going to leave your organization. It creates at least a question in your mind of what happens in the next four months when they're unsupervised," Hoppes said.

Hoppes also stressed how important the safety of the public is. "They are going to be the recipients of less than adequate service by this group of individuals who struck out on their own," Hoppes said.

Polidore said that they have all the necessary materials in order to start their own fire station. Which include, a brand new engine, a used engine, a tanker, and two ambulances.

The new station, if approved, would be located at 800 & 802 Snow Hill Road. They said that the final stamp of approval will come from the Fire Chiefs Association and the county executive. 

