Police Discover Suspected Meth Lab in Clayton

Police Discover Suspected Meth Lab in Clayton

(Left: James Cruson, 38 Right: Harry Dittman Jr., 30

CLAYTON, Del.- Police arrested two men on drug charges after uncovering a suspected meth lab in Clayton.

On Wednesday, investigators responded to a home on the 1000 block of Longridge Road for a probationary check after receiving information about a possible drug operation.

Police found 38-year-old James Cruson inside a pole barn on the property. Police say he was wanted for violating probation, so troopers arrested him. Police also found 30-year-old Harry Dittman Jr. and a 43-year-old woman inside. They were detained for the investigation.

Upon searching the pole barn, detectives say they located equipment and component mixtures of the manufacturing stages of meth along with key ingredients in making the drug, as well as .02 grams of meth.  A search of Dittman's vehicle, which was parked outside, revealed .03 grams of heroin.

Cruson was charged with operating a clandestine laboratory, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  He was arraigned at JP7 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $8,600 cash bond.

Dittman was charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.  He was released on $200 unsecured bond after being arraigned at JP7.

The woman on the property at the time of the search was not charged with any crimes.

No evacuations were ordered as it was determined that there was no immediate hazard to nearby residents. DNREC also responded to the residence to assisted with the search and containment of the combustible substances.

