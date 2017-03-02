Berlin Man Arrested in Hit-and-Run



BERLIN, Md.- A Berlin man is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash sent one person the hospital.

A Worcester County Sheriff's Deputy responded to Racetrack Road and Ocean Parkway Sunday night, and found a vehicle with damage to the rear passenger side. Deputies say the passenger suffered neck and back injuries and was taken to Atlantic General Hospital.

A short time later, a Maryland State Trooper found the suspect vehicle abandoned at the end of Beauchamp Road missing a front left tire.

Authorities say the vehicle was registered to a Michael Calhoun Gibson, 44 of Berlin, Maryland.

A deputy interviewed Gibson on Tuesday. Based on the information learned during the interview, Gibson was charged with failure to control speed to avoid a collision, negligent driving, failure to immediately return and remain on scene of accident involving injury, fail to return and remain at scene of accident involving attended vehicle, fail to immediately stop vehicle at scene of accident involving injury, failure of driver involved in accident to render reasonable assistance to injured person, fail of driver in bodily injury accident to furnish required ID and license, failure of vehicle, driver involved in accident to give insurance policy information, and driving motor vehicle on highway with metal tires in contact with road.

Gibson was released pending trial.