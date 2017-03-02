Arrest Made in One of Three Salisbury Shootings

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department says it has arrested a man in connection to one of three shootings this week in the Salisbury area.

Police say Jermel Lee Moss, 27, of Salisbury, MD, was arrested in connection with the Tuesday February 28th shooting of a 28 year old man near Middleneck Drive in Salisbury, MD.

Investigators say that around 1:00 a.m. on the 28th, the victim was driving near Middleneck Drive when he was flagged down by the suspect. The victim stopped his car and made contact with the suspect who requested a ride. The suspect then pulled a handgun and fired one shot at the victim, striking him in the neck.

The suspect fled the area on foot in an unknown direction. The victim also fled the area in his vehicle and traveled to the 500 block of Emory Court where he was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center by Salisbury EMS. Police say the victim sustained a serious and potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to his neck. He was later transferred to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for additional treatment.

As the investigation unfolded, detectives were able to identify and interview various witnesses and evaluate collected evidence. Their investigation identified Moss as the person responsible for the early morning shooting.

An arrest warrant for Moss was issued on March 02, 2017, charging him with various crimes, and members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located Moss in Salisbury and took him into custody without incident.

Moss was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center where he awaits an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. The victim remains hospitalized and continues to be treated for his injuries.

The investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (410) 548-3113, or Crime Solvers (410) 548-1776.