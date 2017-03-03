Same Suspect Linked to Two Salisbury Shootings

SALISBURY, Md. - Police say a suspect arrested in one of the three Salisbury-area shootings early this week has been charged in connection with a second of those shootings.

According to the Maryland State Police, 27-year-old Jermel Lee Moss of Salisbury was identified as a suspect in the Monday night shooting on East Road. Salisbury Police say they arrested the same suspect for Tuesday's early morning shooting near Middleneck Drive in Salisbury.

Troopers say the victim in the first shooting, Troy Smiley, had been shot in the face/head and had to be taken to PRMC initially and then flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma but was expected to survive.

Police say the suspect, Moss, is prohibited from owning a firearm due to prior convictions and was charged with the following:

Attempted 1st degree murder

Reckless endangerment

Attempted 2nd degree murder

Handgun on person

Assault 1st degree

Firearm used/Felony violent crime

Assault 2nd degree

Firearm possession w/Felony conviction

Regulated firearm illegal possession

Illegal possession of ammo

Moss is currently in custody at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101 or contact the lead investigator at James.Brant@Maryland.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.