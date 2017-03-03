Driver Charged with DUI, Drug Possession after Delaware Traffic - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Driver Charged with DUI, Drug Possession after Delaware Traffic Stop

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police have charged a Pennsylvania man with driving under the influence of drugs after a traffic stop in Dover.
    
The agency said in a news release that a patrol unit stopped a car late Wednesday that was driving without a headlight.
    
Troopers say the odor of alcohol and marijuana was coming from the vehicle and it was searched. Authorities say 21.47 grams of marijuana and 8.01 grams of crystal methamphetamine were found.
    
The driver, 50-year-old James Kimmel of Minersville, Pennsylvania, was charged with DUI and possession of controlled substances.

