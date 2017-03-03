Officials: 2 Dead, 4 Critically Injured After Baltimore House Fi - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Officials: 2 Dead, 4 Critically Injured After Baltimore House Fire

Posted: Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)- Officials say two people are dead and four people are critically injured after a house fire in northwest Baltimore.
    
Baltimore fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams said firefighters called to the home on Lawina Road around 2 a.m. Friday found heavy smoke and fire showing from the first floor. Online state business records show Kozy Kottage Assisted Living LLC operates at the address.
    
Adams says firefighters pulled seven people from the home and one person refused treatment. She says six people were taken to hospitals in critical condition and officials have learned that two have died.
    
Adams says it took 40 firefighters more than an hour to bring the fire under control. The cause is under investigation.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Young Boy in Critical Condition After Ellendale Crash

    Young Boy in Critical Condition After Ellendale Crash

    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-06-04 02:34:31 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-06-04 10:13:42 GMT
    (Photo Credit: WBOC/MGN)(Photo Credit: WBOC/MGN)

    Delaware State Police say a nine-year-old boy is in critical condition following a serious crash in Ellendale Saturday morning.

    More

    Delaware State Police say a nine-year-old boy is in critical condition following a serious crash in Ellendale Saturday morning.

    More

  • Man Turns Himself in for Wawa Robbery

    Man Turns Himself in for Wawa Robbery

    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-06-04 02:45:26 GMT
    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-06-04 02:45:26 GMT
    Keandre Summers, 44, Photo Credit: DSPDKeandre Summers, 44, Photo Credit: DSPD

    SMYRNA, Del. –- Delaware State Police say the Wilmington man who was wanted in connection with the robbery of a Smyrna Wawa on Wednesday is now in custody. 

    More

    SMYRNA, Del. –- Delaware State Police say the Wilmington man who was wanted in connection with the robbery of a Smyrna Wawa on Wednesday is now in custody. 

    More

  • Man Charged With Murder in Dover Shooting

    Man Charged With Murder in Dover Shooting

    Friday, June 2 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:58:22 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:58:22 GMT

    A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.

    More

    A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices