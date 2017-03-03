Magnolia Man Arrested After 666 Bags of Heroin Seized in Drug Bust

MAGNOLIA, Del.- Delaware State Police say a drug raid on a Magnolia man's home led to the seizure of 666 bags of heroin and nearly $2,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Detectives assigned to the Kent County Drug Unit, along with the Kent County Governor’s Task Force and Dover Police Department's Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit, conducted a search warrant at a home in the unit block of Flint Drive at around 10:25 a.m., Thursday, March 2. Upon arriving at the home, 33-year-old Quioly S. Demby was taken into custody without incident. A search of the home was conducted and detectives located a total of 666 bags of heroin (9.93 grams) as well as more than $1,900 in suspected drug proceeds, police said.

Demby was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $121,200 cash bond.

Demby’s 1-year-old daughter was in the house at the time of the search warrant and was turned over to a family member, police said.