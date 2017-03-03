Magnolia Man Arrested After 666 Bags of Heroin Seized in Drug Bu - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Magnolia Man Arrested After 666 Bags of Heroin Seized in Drug Bust

Posted: Updated:
Quioly S. Demby Quioly S. Demby

MAGNOLIA, Del.- Delaware State Police say a drug raid on a Magnolia man's home led to the seizure of 666 bags of heroin and nearly $2,000 in suspected drug proceeds. 

Detectives assigned to the Kent County Drug Unit, along with the Kent County Governor’s Task Force and Dover Police Department's Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit, conducted a search warrant at a home in the unit block of Flint Drive at around 10:25 a.m., Thursday, March 2.  Upon arriving at the home, 33-year-old Quioly S. Demby was taken into custody without incident.  A search of the home was conducted and detectives located a total of 666 bags of heroin (9.93 grams) as well as more than $1,900 in suspected drug proceeds, police said. 

Demby was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $121,200 cash bond.

Demby’s 1-year-old daughter was in the house at the time of the search warrant and was turned over to a family member, police said. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Young Boy in Critical Condition After Ellendale Crash

    Young Boy in Critical Condition After Ellendale Crash

    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-06-04 02:34:31 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-06-04 10:13:42 GMT
    (Photo Credit: WBOC/MGN)(Photo Credit: WBOC/MGN)

    Delaware State Police say a nine-year-old boy is in critical condition following a serious crash in Ellendale Saturday morning.

    More

    Delaware State Police say a nine-year-old boy is in critical condition following a serious crash in Ellendale Saturday morning.

    More

  • Man Turns Himself in for Wawa Robbery

    Man Turns Himself in for Wawa Robbery

    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-06-04 02:45:26 GMT
    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-06-04 02:45:26 GMT
    Keandre Summers, 44, Photo Credit: DSPDKeandre Summers, 44, Photo Credit: DSPD

    SMYRNA, Del. –- Delaware State Police say the Wilmington man who was wanted in connection with the robbery of a Smyrna Wawa on Wednesday is now in custody. 

    More

    SMYRNA, Del. –- Delaware State Police say the Wilmington man who was wanted in connection with the robbery of a Smyrna Wawa on Wednesday is now in custody. 

    More

  • Man Charged With Murder in Dover Shooting

    Man Charged With Murder in Dover Shooting

    Friday, June 2 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:58:22 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:58:22 GMT

    A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.

    More

    A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices