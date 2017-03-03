Suspect Arrested in Dover Bank Robbery

Delaware State Police say a nine-year-old boy is in critical condition following a serious crash in Ellendale Saturday morning.More
SMYRNA, Del. –- Delaware State Police say the Wilmington man who was wanted in connection with the robbery of a Smyrna Wawa on Wednesday is now in custody.More
Maryland Coastal Bays went out on the Sinepuxent Bay for their annual terrapin survey.More
A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.More
Delaware State Police are investigating after a man fell to his death at the NRG Indian River Power Plant east of Millsboro. The incident has been classified as an industrial accident. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6PM)More
