Suspect Arrested in Dover Bank Robbery

Suspect Arrested in Dover Bank Robbery

(Photo: Steven Smalls) (Photo: Steven Smalls)

DOVER, Del.- Dover Police arrested a man in connection to a Thursday afternoon bank robbery.

Police say it happened just after noon at the PNC Bank on Loockerman Plaza. 

Police say the suspect, Steven Smalls, walked into the bank and handed an employee a note demanding money. Police say he also threatened to use a firearm and had his hand in his pocket in a manner that led the employees to believe he was armed.

According to police, the employee handed over the cash and Smalls took off.

Police spotted Smalls about three hours later in front of Courtney Square Shopping Center on S. New Street. They say he was wearing the same clothing as he was during the robbery and had a large amount of cash consistent with what was taken in the robbery.

Detectives located Smalls vehicle a short time later and discovered the hat and sunglasses he wore during the robbery hiding in some shrubbery next to the vehicle.  

Smalls is charged with robbery 1st-degree and waring a disguise during the commission of a felony. He was committed to JTVCC in default of $10,000 secured bond.

