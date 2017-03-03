Ocean City Paints Thin Blue Line in Support of Police - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean City Paints Thin Blue Line in Support of Police

The Town of Ocean City painted a thin blue line down the center of 65th Street on Friday, in support of police officers. (Photo: Town of Ocean City) The Town of Ocean City painted a thin blue line down the center of 65th Street on Friday, in support of police officers. (Photo: Town of Ocean City)

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City made a public show of support for its police officers by painting a thin blue line down the center of one of its streets Friday.

The Maryland resort town posted on its Facebook page a photo of the new blue line down the middle of 65th Street.   

"Staff members are now reminded every single day what a supportive community it is that we serve!" the town said in the post. 

When a town in New Jersey put a blue line down the center of its main road late last year in honor of police officers, Ocean City, Md.'s leaders thought it was a great way to show support for police officers.

The New Jersey town, however, ran into trouble with the federal government because the line is on a state road and against regulation. The feds were also concerned it could pose a safety hazard.  

However, last month Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said he did not believe the federal government would have a problem with his town's blue line because it will be on 65th Street, which is not a state-maintained street. 

"We decided to do that on the road leading to the police station" Meehan said. 

The Ocean City Mayor and Council unanimously approved moving forward with the Thin Blue Line project, which had widespread support from residents. 

