Dover Man Given Life Sentence for Child Rape

DOVER, Del.- A 35-year-old Dover man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced as a habitual offender for sexually abusing a child.

Delaware Deputy Attorney General Kathleen Dickerson secured the sentence in Superior Court for Eric Curry.

Prosecutors said that in November 2015, Curry was caught having sexual intercourse with an underage girl when the child's younger sister passed by and witnessed the crime.

Curry was convicted after a non-jury trial of sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust or authority and second-degree rape.

Curry’s habitual offender status comes as a result of previous convictions for the violent felonies of aggravated menacing and second-degree robbery, prosecutors said.