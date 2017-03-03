Virginia Governor Vetoes Immigration-related Bill - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia Governor Vetoes Immigration-related Bill

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has vetoed legislation prohibiting the release of people from jail if federal immigration officials had requested they be detained.
    
The governor, a Democrat, said Friday the bill sent an anti-immigrant message and was unnecessary because the state's law enforcement authorities already work closely with federal immigration agencies.
    
McAuliffe successfully vetoed similar GOP-backed legislation last year. The governor, who has been an outspoken critic of Republican President Donald Trump's early moves on immigration, said Friday that his concerns about the bill have "only increased" since a year ago.
    
Lawmakers can try and undo the governor's vetoes next month, but Republicans have not been able to undo any of McAuliffe's vetoes so far.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Young Boy in Critical Condition After Ellendale Crash

    Young Boy in Critical Condition After Ellendale Crash

    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-06-04 02:34:31 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-06-04 10:13:42 GMT
    (Photo Credit: WBOC/MGN)(Photo Credit: WBOC/MGN)

    Delaware State Police say a nine-year-old boy is in critical condition following a serious crash in Ellendale Saturday morning.

    More

    Delaware State Police say a nine-year-old boy is in critical condition following a serious crash in Ellendale Saturday morning.

    More

  • Man Turns Himself in for Wawa Robbery

    Man Turns Himself in for Wawa Robbery

    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-06-04 02:45:26 GMT
    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-06-04 02:45:26 GMT
    Keandre Summers, 44, Photo Credit: DSPDKeandre Summers, 44, Photo Credit: DSPD

    SMYRNA, Del. –- Delaware State Police say the Wilmington man who was wanted in connection with the robbery of a Smyrna Wawa on Wednesday is now in custody. 

    More

    SMYRNA, Del. –- Delaware State Police say the Wilmington man who was wanted in connection with the robbery of a Smyrna Wawa on Wednesday is now in custody. 

    More

  • Man Charged With Murder in Dover Shooting

    Man Charged With Murder in Dover Shooting

    Friday, June 2 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:58:22 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:58:22 GMT

    A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.

    More

    A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices