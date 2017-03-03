Salvation Army Opens Sussex Chapel in Seaford, Del. - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salvation Army Opens Sussex Chapel in Seaford, Del.

By Jacqueline Karli
SEAFORD, Del. - The Salvation Army will welcome the public to its new Sussex Chapel on Saturday and they want everyone to know this facility serves the community far beyond the walls of the chapel itself.

"We have the blessing to have a kitchen that we want to combine with different churches and groups to help the community itself," said Lt. Oscar Rolon.  "We also help the community with utilities, rent, gas, anything we can do for the community we're here for."

Rolon and his wife Lt. Aida Rolon lead operations at the chapel which include a music program for children, an arts program for the developmentally disabled, and food boxes for families in need.  The Rolons would like to expand those efforts depending on what the community needs.

"This building is for the community, not just the Salvation Army," said Oscar Rolon.

The Salvation Army Sussex Chapel is located at  22318 Sussex Highway, Seaford.  For more information call (302) 628-2020.

