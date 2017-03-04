Four Arrests Made in Salisbury Shooting

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has arrested four people following a shooting last Sunday at the Parkwood Apartment Complex on Beaglin Park Drive in Salisbury.

Police said during their investigation detectives learned 20-year-old Alexis Divine of Princess Anne, 20-year-old Xavier Townsend, 17-year-old Javon Rouse and 18-year-old De’Mir Smullen, all of Salisbury, had conspired to rob the two victims. Police said the first victim had previously agreed to sell Divine marijuana. Divine and Townsend told Victim #1 and Victim #2 to meet at the Parkwood Apartment parking lot.

Police said when they arrived, Victim #1 met with Alexis Divine. During the meeting, Javon Rouse approached Victim #1 with a gun and demanded the drugs. Police said during this confrontation, Rouse shot Victim #1 multiple times. Rouse then shot at Victim #2, who was trying to get away in his car, hitting the car with the shots.

Police said Victim #1 fled the area and was picked up by Victim #2. Victim #2 drove to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where Victim #1 was treated for gunshot related injuries.

The Sheriff's Office said Townsend and Smullen acted as lookouts during the robbery and all four suspects fled the area in Townsend’s car.

On March 2, 2017 Detectives located and arrested Xavier Townsend in the area of Route 13 and Naylor Street. Xavier was charged and transferred to the Wicomico County Detention Center. On March 3, 2017 Alexis Divine was served an arrest warrant in reference to the shooting. She was being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center on unrelated robbery charges. Just before 7 p.m. Friday night, detectives located and arrested Javon Rouse and De’Mir Smullen in the 800-Block of Booth Street in Salisbury. Both Rouse and Smullen were transferred to the Wicomico County Detention Center.

All four are facing multiple charges including attempted first and second degree murder. First and second degree assault and other related charged.