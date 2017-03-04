Philadelphia Woman Arrested for Road Rage Stabbing in Felton - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Philadelphia Woman Arrested for Road Rage Stabbing in Felton

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

FELTON, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say a 71-year-old Philadelphia woman has been arrested and charged in a stabbing that followed a possible road rage incident.
    
Police said in a statement that an investigation linked Mary M. Craig to the stabbing in November. The attack came after authorities say women in two cars exchanged profanities while stopped at a red light in the Felton area. The victim was stabbed in the upper torso and taken to a hospital.
    
Craig was arrested Friday at her home and charged with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and first-degree reckless endangering.
    
Police say she was arraigned and released on $46,000 unsecured bond.
    
No telephone number for Craig was listed. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Cambridge Police Searching for Man After Attempted Bank Robbery

    Cambridge Police Searching for Man After Attempted Bank Robbery

    Monday, June 5 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-06-06 02:46:14 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:35:27 GMT
    Suspect involved in attempted bank robbery in Cambridge. Photo: Cambridge PDSuspect involved in attempted bank robbery in Cambridge. Photo: Cambridge PD

    Cambridge Police are searching for a suspect they say stole a truck then attempted to rob a bank Monday afternoon. 

    More

    Cambridge Police are searching for a suspect they say stole a truck then attempted to rob a bank Monday afternoon. 

    More

  • Carney to Announce Prison Plan Following Post-Riot Report

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-06-06 00:23:11 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:34:52 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney is set to announce on Tuesday a plan to improve Delaware prison safety following a hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which a correctional officer died. Carney will announce the plan during a 1:30 p.m. news conference. It follows the release of the initial findings from an independent review released last week on the causes behind the inmate uprising. The review, initially conducted by two retired judges before on...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney is set to announce on Tuesday a plan to improve Delaware prison safety following a hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which a correctional officer died. Carney will announce the plan during a 1:30 p.m. news conference. It follows the release of the initial findings from an independent review released last week on the causes behind the inmate uprising. The review, initially conducted by two retired judges before on...

    More

  • U.S. 13 South Ramp to Salisbury Bypass to Temporarily Close

    U.S. 13 South Ramp to Salisbury Bypass to Temporarily Close

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:12:38 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:33:54 GMT
    The roadwork will start this weekend.The roadwork will start this weekend.

    Beginning this weekend, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration with temporarily close the U.S. 13 South ramp (Salisbury Boulevard) to U.S. 13 South/U.S. 50 East (Salisbury Bypass). 

    More

    Beginning this weekend, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration with temporarily close the U.S. 13 South ramp (Salisbury Boulevard) to U.S. 13 South/U.S. 50 East (Salisbury Bypass). 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Carney to Announce Prison Plan Following Post-Riot Report

    Carney to Announce Prison Plan Following Post-Riot Report

    Gov. John Carney is set to announce on Tuesday a plan to improve Delaware prison safety following a hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which a correctional officer died.

    More

    Gov. John Carney is set to announce on Tuesday a plan to improve Delaware prison safety following a hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which a correctional officer died.

    More

  • 4 PM Weather, Monday June 5,2017

    4 PM Weather, Monday June 5,2017

  • 'Ghost Pots' Hurting Chesapeake Bay's Blue Crab Population

    'Ghost Pots' Hurting Chesapeake Bay's Blue Crab Population

    Crabbing season is well underway, and that means hundreds of thousands of crab pots are in the Chesapeake Bay catching blue crabs.

    Every morning during crabbing season, you can see watermen gathering up their pots, collecting their catch, and putting the pots back in the water. What you cannot see is the problem: pots that have had their lines severed sit on the bay's bottom, sometimes never seen again, along with the crabs inside them.

    More

    Crabbing season is well underway, and that means hundreds of thousands of crab pots are in the Chesapeake Bay catching blue crabs.

    Every morning during crabbing season, you can see watermen gathering up their pots, collecting their catch, and putting the pots back in the water. What you cannot see is the problem: pots that have had their lines severed sit on the bay's bottom, sometimes never seen again, along with the crabs inside them.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices