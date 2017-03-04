Governor Carney Announces Nomination for Re-Appointment of Witham to Superior Court

Cambridge Police are searching for a suspect they say stole a truck then attempted to rob a bank Monday afternoon.More
DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney is set to announce on Tuesday a plan to improve Delaware prison safety following a hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which a correctional officer died. Carney will announce the plan during a 1:30 p.m. news conference. It follows the release of the initial findings from an independent review released last week on the causes behind the inmate uprising. The review, initially conducted by two retired judges before on...
Beginning this weekend, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration with temporarily close the U.S. 13 South ramp (Salisbury Boulevard) to U.S. 13 South/U.S. 50 East (Salisbury Bypass).
A 17-year-old Delaware girl has been sentenced to 6 months in a juvenile facility for a school bathroom attack that left a 16-year-old classmate dead.
An unusual crab has been pulled from the Chesapeake Bay.
Cambridge Police are searching for a suspect they say stole a truck then attempted to rob a bank Monday afternoon.More
Gov. John Carney is set to announce on Tuesday a plan to improve Delaware prison safety following a hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which a correctional officer died.More
Crabbing season is well underway, and that means hundreds of thousands of crab pots are in the Chesapeake Bay catching blue crabs.
Every morning during crabbing season, you can see watermen gathering up their pots, collecting their catch, and putting the pots back in the water. What you cannot see is the problem: pots that have had their lines severed sit on the bay's bottom, sometimes never seen again, along with the crabs inside them.
Crabbing season is well underway, and that means hundreds of thousands of crab pots are in the Chesapeake Bay catching blue crabs.
