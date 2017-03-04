Governor Carney Announces Nomination for Re-Appointment of Witham to Superior Court

WILMINGTON, Del. -- Delaware Governor John Carney announced Saturday his nomination to re-appoint Judge William L. Witham Jr. to the Delaware Superior Court, as Resident Judge for Kent County.

"Judge Witham has served the State of Delaware with distinction," said Governor Carney in a statement earlier today. "I am pleased he has agreed to continue his service, and look forward to the Delaware Senate considering his nomination."

Witham became an Associate Judge of the Delaware Superior Court in February of 1999; he was appointed as Kent County Resident Judge in January 2005. Before being re-appointed, the Delaware Senate must approve Witham's nomination.