Driver Dead After Accident on Rt. 113 in Worcester County

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – A person has died after the car they were driving went off the road and collided with a telephone pole early Sunday morning.

Maryland State Police responded to the scene at Rt. 113 and Lambertson Rd. around 2:50 a.m. where, for unknown reasons, a Honda Civic left the roadway, collided with a telephone pole and several trees before bursting into flames.

Route 113 southbound was closed for several hours.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead upon arrival of medical personnel.

The deceased has been sent to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy and identification.